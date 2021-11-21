Very Good Food (VGFC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Very Good Food (NASDAQ:VGFC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of VGFC opened at $1.35 on Friday. Very Good Food has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $7.43.

Get Very Good Food alerts:

Very Good Food Company Profile

The Very Good Food Company Inc is an emerging plant-based food technology company which produces nutritious and delicious plant-based meat and cheese products under VERY GOOD’s core brands: The Very Good Butchers and The Very Good Cheese Co The Very Good Food Company Inc is based in VANCOUVER.

Read More: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Very Good Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Very Good Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.