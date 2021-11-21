Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victoria’s Secret from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.56.

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $55.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Victoria’s Secret has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Victoria’s Secret’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at about $636,000. Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at about $963,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at about $617,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth about $1,061,000. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.