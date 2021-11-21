Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp Has $21.02 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 12.2% of Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $21,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 348.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $130.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.85 and a 200 day moving average of $128.45. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

