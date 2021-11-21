Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of VKTX opened at $5.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.06. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $10.09. The company has a market cap of $441.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.65.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 9.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 95,701 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 139.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 106,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 61,907 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 32.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,623 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 156,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

