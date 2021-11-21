Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Vimeo in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.46). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vimeo’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VMEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vimeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Vimeo from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Vimeo from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Vimeo from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

VMEO opened at $20.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.08. Vimeo has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $58.00.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $100.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.06 million. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

