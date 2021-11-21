Vir Biotechnology’s (VIR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $79.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vir Biotechnology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered Vir Biotechnology from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.71.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $32.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.64 and a beta of -1.44. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $141.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.94.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. Analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Janet Napolitano sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $73,400.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,980.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $796,331.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,033 shares of company stock worth $4,591,070 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 387.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $689,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1,879.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $621,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

