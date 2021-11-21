Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes quality furniture for the contract and education markets worldwide. Examples of facilities served by Virco include public and private schools, colleges and universities, convention centers, federal and state institutions, churches and other businesses. They also sell to wholesalers, distributors, retailers and catalog retailers. In order to divide the workload into manageable amounts, Virco has divided the sales force into two groups: Education and Commercial. “

Shares of VIRC opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.44. Virco Mfg. has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $4.61.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $59.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.30 million. Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Virco Mfg. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the first quarter valued at $32,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Virco Mfg. by 2,140,000.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 11,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Manufacturing Corp. engages in the design, production and distribution of furniture. Its products include mobile tables, mobile storage equipment, desks, computer furniture, chairs, folding chairs and folding tables. The company was founded in February 1950 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

