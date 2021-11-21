Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 3,331 Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,331 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WIRE. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 3,691.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the 1st quarter valued at about $529,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,547,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $475,000. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $144.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.84. Encore Wire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.36 and a fifty-two week high of $148.44.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $5.59. The firm had revenue of $716.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.34 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 42.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 30th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

