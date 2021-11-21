Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 508 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,431,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,485,499,000 after purchasing an additional 285,308 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Intuit by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,645,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,100,250,000 after buying an additional 59,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intuit by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,324,969,000 after buying an additional 242,134 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 18.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,928,723,000 after buying an additional 1,274,405 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,421,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,160,720,000 after buying an additional 69,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $692.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $581.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $525.12. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.72 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $189.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.44, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.32%.

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613 over the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.35.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

