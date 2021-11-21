Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,573,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $635,433,000 after buying an additional 1,005,552 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,954,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $336,836,000 after buying an additional 256,473 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 501,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,158,000 after buying an additional 244,393 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 313,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,785,000 after buying an additional 194,800 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,825,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,051,000 after buying an additional 188,519 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on RGA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.56.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $105.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.22. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $103.50 and a 52-week high of $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.45.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.