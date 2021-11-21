Virtu Financial LLC Takes $256,000 Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCEP. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,560,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,345,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,606,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,755,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,121,000 after acquiring an additional 984,463 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,825,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,516,000 after acquiring an additional 526,274 shares during the period.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCEP shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.37.

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $51.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.17 and a 200-day moving average of $58.44. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $42.30 and a 52-week high of $63.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.51%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.