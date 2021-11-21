Volex (LON:VLX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $385.26

Volex plc (LON:VLX)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 385.26 ($5.03) and traded as high as GBX 392.31 ($5.13). Volex shares last traded at GBX 381 ($4.98), with a volume of 495,775 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Volex in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Get Volex alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.46. The company has a market capitalization of £604.72 million and a P/E ratio of 20.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 441.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 385.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Volex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.22%.

Volex Company Profile (LON:VLX)

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's Power Products division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Volex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.