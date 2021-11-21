Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Major Shareholder Sells $5,059,801.80 in Stock

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) major shareholder Ventures Vi L.P. 5Am sold 330,706 shares of Vor Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NYSE:VOR opened at $13.58 on Friday. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $63.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.39.
Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.
Vor Biopharma Company Profile
Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.
Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.