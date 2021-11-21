Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Major Shareholder Sells $5,059,801.80 in Stock

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) major shareholder Ventures Vi L.P. 5Am sold 330,706 shares of Vor Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:VOR opened at $13.58 on Friday. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $63.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.39.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vor Biopharma by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 843,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,728,000 after purchasing an additional 36,821 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $1,790,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Vor Biopharma by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vor Biopharma by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Vor Biopharma by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.