Walleye Trading LLC Invests $254,000 in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Health Catalyst by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Health Catalyst by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,409,000 after purchasing an additional 530,293 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Health Catalyst by 4,269.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 286,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,358,000 after purchasing an additional 280,309 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,890,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 490.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after acquiring an additional 187,617 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Bryan Truman Hunt sold 957 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $47,275.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 8,598 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $472,030.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,425,441.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,204,732. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.37.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $46.28 on Friday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a one year low of $32.84 and a one year high of $59.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.17. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 63.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

