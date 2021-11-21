Wanchain (WAN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $13.68 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00001552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $176.62 million and approximately $13.68 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.73 or 0.00229677 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $410.06 or 0.00693891 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000656 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00016129 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00077265 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008834 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,620,341 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.