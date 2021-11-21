Warburg Research Analysts Give Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) a €119.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($135.23) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KBX has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($140.91) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($84.09) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($119.32) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($120.45) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €108.00 ($122.73) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €104.00 ($118.18).

ETR:KBX opened at €92.38 ($104.98) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €88.16 ($100.18) and a fifty-two week high of €117.24 ($133.23). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €94.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is €98.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion and a PE ratio of 24.63.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

