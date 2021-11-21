Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WRTBY opened at $3.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 51.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2.77. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

