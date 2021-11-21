Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions to the marine and energy markets. It serves merchant, offshore, cruise and ferry, navy and special vessel company. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. DNB Markets upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Pareto Securities upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS WRTBY opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.77. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 51.68 and a beta of 1.00. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $3.21.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.0473 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.01%.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

