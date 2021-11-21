Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Short Interest Update

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the October 14th total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 476,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of WAFD opened at $34.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.39. Washington Federal has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $36.84.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $150.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.90 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Washington Federal will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is currently 38.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAFD. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Washington Federal during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 1,229.9% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 50.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions.

