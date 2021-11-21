Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) Short Interest Update

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 262,500 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the October 14th total of 372,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 507,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Waterdrop in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Waterdrop by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Waterdrop during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Waterdrop during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the second quarter worth $174,000. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WDH stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.75. 223,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,169. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average is $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. Waterdrop has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $145.49 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Waterdrop will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

