WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF) Stock Price Up 5.3%

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WECMF)’s share price rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.70 and last traded at $8.70. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 3,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average is $9.33.

About WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF)

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in startups, and buyout. It operates as a holding company that owns a family of companies and brands in the Shopify partner ecosystem, including Pixel Union, Out of the Sandbox, Yopify, SuppleApps, Rehash, and Foursixty.

