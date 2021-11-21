Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,621 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.08.

WMB opened at $27.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.40. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

