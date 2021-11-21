Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 284,881 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,201 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,881 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.54% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $44,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 432.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMS opened at $130.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.21. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.12 and a twelve month high of $133.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.89 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 16.92%.

Several research analysts have commented on WMS shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 640,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $81,145,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 10,703 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total value of $1,210,723.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,872,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 744,421 shares of company stock worth $94,172,413. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

