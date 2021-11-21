Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Holdings in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 1,755.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 742,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 702,620 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.67% of Bally’s worth $40,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bally’s by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 216,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,083,000 after buying an additional 67,632 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Bally’s by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 264,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,177,000 after buying an additional 101,100 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the 1st quarter worth $3,899,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Bally’s during the 1st quarter worth $3,249,000.

In related news, CFO Stephen H. Capp purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.82 per share, for a total transaction of $246,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terrence Downey purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,250 shares of company stock worth $550,260. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

NYSE BALY opened at $43.97 on Friday. Bally’s Co. has a one year low of $38.68 and a one year high of $75.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 2.30.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). Bally’s had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 169.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Bally’s Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

