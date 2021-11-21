Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 231,385 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 231,385 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.37% of F5 Networks worth $41,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the second quarter worth about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 119.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 67.9% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 571 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the first quarter worth about $162,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total transaction of $262,197.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,399,636.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 7,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total transaction of $1,758,726.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,992 shares of company stock valued at $8,508,500. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 price target (down previously from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.47.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $231.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.64 and a 200 day moving average of $199.20. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.01 and a 1 year high of $239.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.