Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 594.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,652 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 0.9% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

WFC opened at $48.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day moving average of $46.94. The company has a market capitalization of $200.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $25.46 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

