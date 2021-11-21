Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) PT Lowered to $28.00

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) had its price target decreased by SVB Leerink from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 75.00% from the stock’s previous close.

HOWL has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Shares of NASDAQ HOWL opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.88. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $23.99.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). Analysts forecast that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 467.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 162,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 62,599 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 28,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

