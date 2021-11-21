Wesbanco Bank Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,737,000. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $22,910,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 833,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,617,000 after purchasing an additional 54,212 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 207,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,229,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,831.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 47,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after acquiring an additional 45,253 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $293.73 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $240.87 and a 12 month high of $306.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.76 and a 200 day moving average of $285.61.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

