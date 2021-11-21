Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys 45 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $946,406,000 after purchasing an additional 527,728 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 32.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,712,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 133.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 82.2% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $379.88 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.06 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $414.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The business had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total transaction of $1,123,456.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $452.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.50.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

