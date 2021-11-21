Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $6.45 Million Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.77.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $128.81 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.13 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.92.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

