Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.2% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.9% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.5% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 32,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.7% during the second quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,932,109 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYY. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.43.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $74.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.15. The company has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 56.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.90 and a 12-month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.43%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments.

