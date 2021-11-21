Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 2,309 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,827 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 2.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 14.3% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 18.9% during the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 54.6% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,797 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Raymond James raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.05.

Shares of TMUS opened at $115.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.91. The company has a market capitalization of $144.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.36 and a 1-year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

