Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.7% over the last three years.

Shares of EHI opened at $9.91 on Friday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

