Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Short Interest Down 22.3% in October

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the October 14th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBI. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 8.3% in the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 27,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000.

Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.80. 11,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,672. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0235 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

