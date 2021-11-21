Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Bought by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 48.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,254,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,450,000 after purchasing an additional 28,291 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.6% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $635,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on WY. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.29.

Shares of WY opened at $38.04 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $41.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.