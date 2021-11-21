William James Farrell III Purchases 2,000 Shares of Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Stock

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Director William James Farrell III bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $41,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $20.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.07. Pro-Dex, Inc. has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $42.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.68.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 11.70%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Pro-Dex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDEX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Pro-Dex by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Pro-Dex in the 2nd quarter worth $354,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Pro-Dex in the 2nd quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Pro-Dex by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

