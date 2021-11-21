Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Given New $191.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.43% from the stock’s previous close.

WSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.13.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $215.65 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $98.75 and a 52-week high of $222.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.97.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total transaction of $485,597.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $1,715,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,488 shares of company stock worth $10,375,864. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,223,000 after acquiring an additional 66,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.