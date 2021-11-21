Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $191.00. The stock had previously closed at $218.89, but opened at $203.39. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Williams-Sonoma shares last traded at $212.04, with a volume of 10,960 shares traded.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $193.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.13.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.12, for a total value of $2,671,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,705,116.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total value of $1,389,797.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,488 shares of company stock valued at $10,375,864. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth approximately $2,568,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 19.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,706,000 after buying an additional 6,822 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 17.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 68.7% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

