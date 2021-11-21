Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $171.26

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $171.26 and last traded at $171.50, with a volume of 26545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.96.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WIX. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Wix.com from $252.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Wix.com from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.37 and a beta of 1.29.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 62.41% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Wix.com by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,882,000 after buying an additional 1,560,934 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Wix.com by 17.5% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,689,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $723,113,000 after purchasing an additional 548,569 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Wix.com by 6.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,451,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,001,814,000 after purchasing an additional 194,266 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wix.com by 8.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,952,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $578,664,000 after purchasing an additional 223,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Wix.com by 16.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,576,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $505,009,000 after purchasing an additional 359,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

