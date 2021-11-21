Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Insider Sells £456,100 in Stock

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) insider Jozsef Varadi sold 10,000 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,561 ($59.59), for a total transaction of £456,100 ($595,897.57).

WIZZ stock opened at GBX 4,173 ($54.52) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of £5.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,858.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,825.84. Wizz Air Holdings Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3,960.48 ($51.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WIZZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 6,450 ($84.27) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,800 ($75.78) to GBX 4,960 ($64.80) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,450 ($71.20) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,113.31 ($66.81).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

