Wolfe Research Upgrades Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) to Outperform

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was upgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LUV. Argus dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays raised Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.38.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $46.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of -936.60 and a beta of 1.14. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.16 and a 200 day moving average of $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.99) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,432,167 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,783,624,000 after buying an additional 480,461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,601,522 shares of the airline’s stock worth $544,220,000 after buying an additional 47,260 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,506,729 shares of the airline’s stock worth $540,361,000 after buying an additional 393,044 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,363,764 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,718,000 after buying an additional 659,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,484,890 shares of the airline’s stock worth $291,193,000 after buying an additional 194,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

