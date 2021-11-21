Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock Holdings Increased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 135,980.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,995 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 520.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 1,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 38.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WKHS stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $42.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $878.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.58). Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 84.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

