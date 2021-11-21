XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company. It provides airport spa, cryotherapy, compression therapy and salt chambers solutions. The company also offers travel products and accessories. It operates primarily in the United States, Holland and the United Arab Emirates. XpresSpa Group Inc., formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on XpresSpa Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.

XSPA stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. XpresSpa Group has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $3.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. XpresSpa Group had a negative return on equity of 33.94% and a negative net margin of 150.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that XpresSpa Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Weinstein sold 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $90,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Doug Satzman sold 21,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $28,532.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in XpresSpa Group by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 48,913 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in XpresSpa Group in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in XpresSpa Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,175,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in XpresSpa Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,549,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in XpresSpa Group in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 11.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile

XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.

