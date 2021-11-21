Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) Trading Down 0.3%

Yamana Gold Inc. (LON:AUY) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 324 ($4.23) and last traded at GBX 332 ($4.34). 1,917 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 8,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 333 ($4.35).

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Yamana Gold from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 306.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 311.96. The company has a market cap of £3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.05%.

About Yamana Gold (LON:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

