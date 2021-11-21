Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $495.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on YARIY shares. SEB Equities raised Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Yara International ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Nordea Equity Research raised Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS YARIY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,937. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Yara International ASA has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $28.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.908 per share. This is an increase from Yara International ASA’s previous None dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.18%.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.