YEE (YEE) Price Hits $0.0043 on Top Exchanges

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. One YEE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YEE has traded 31.2% higher against the dollar. YEE has a market cap of $5.91 million and $1.88 million worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00047312 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.59 or 0.00219175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.88 or 0.00087743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011589 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

YEE Coin Profile

YEE is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

