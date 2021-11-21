Yellow Cake’s (YCA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 510 ($6.66) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Yellow Cake in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

YCA stock opened at GBX 350 ($4.57) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 352.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 297.08. The stock has a market cap of £642.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23. Yellow Cake has a 1-year low of GBX 187.20 ($2.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 400.09 ($5.23).

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

