YENTEN Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.00 (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. YENTEN has a total market capitalization of $89,569.57 and $5.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YENTEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YENTEN has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YENTEN alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $59,294.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,344.29 or 0.07326689 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $225.32 or 0.00380005 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $580.65 or 0.00979264 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.07 or 0.00086126 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $249.06 or 0.00420044 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006643 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005558 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.85 or 0.00269595 BTC.

About YENTEN

YENTEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

Buying and Selling YENTEN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YENTEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YENTEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.