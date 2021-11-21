Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Yext were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Yext by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,643,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Yext by 228.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,176,000 after acquiring an additional 933,914 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Yext by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,357,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,003,000 after acquiring an additional 672,442 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,299,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Yext alerts:

YEXT stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.90. Yext, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $20.23.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.05 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on YEXT shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

In other Yext news, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 8,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $101,969.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $93,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,265. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.