Yield Protocol (YIELD) Price Hits $0.0425

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $51,427.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0425 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00048809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.58 or 0.00226577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.41 or 0.00088243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012109 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Yield Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Protocol (CRYPTO:YIELD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

